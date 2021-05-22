Fifty years after the Apollo Moon landings, Nasa is getting ready to send humans back to the lunar surface.

The first step is the test flight of its colossal new rocket – the Space Launch System.

The maiden flight of the mission – called Artemis - will have no people onboard.

But if it works, the next step will be to take astronauts along for the ride.

Our Science Editor Rebecca Morelle takes an in-depth look at the mission and explains how the technology will work.

Graphics by Ammar Al Yasiri, Fadi Jibara, Thomas Doykinitsas and Nick Davey, directed by Billy Hooke, edited by Kevin Church and produced by Alison Francis.

To watch the full programme, go to the BBC iPlayer and search 'Return to the Moon'