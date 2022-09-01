A new study shows that Switzerland’s glaciers have lost more than half their volume in less than 100 years, and this long hot summer has accelerated the loss of ice.

The glaciers attract skiers and climbers – but they are also essential to Europe’s water supply.

Reporter: Imogen Foulkes

Camera/edit: Sira Thierij

