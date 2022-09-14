Satellites obtain full-year view of Arctic sea-ice

Scientists have made a breakthrough in their observations of Arctic sea-ice. Their satellites are now able to measure the thickness of the frozen floes all year round. Traditionally, spacecraft have struggled to determine the full state of the ice in summer months because the presence of surface meltwater has befuddled the orbiting instruments. The new capability is expected to help refine estimates of when the Arctic is likely to become ice-free later this century. The video shows year-round thickness data for 2011-2020, built from Cryosat-2 observations.

Courtesy: UiT The Arctic University of Norway