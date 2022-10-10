Fishing nets being recycled to help save the sea

For years the question of what to do with old fishing nets was a real headache.

Fishermen sometimes dumped them at sea, or they were brought to shore and discarded in landfill.

Now thanks to a scheme organised by Keep Britain Tidy, old fishing nets are for the first time being recycled here in the UK.

Video by Gwyndaf Hughes.

