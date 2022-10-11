The aeroplane that will be used for the first-ever satellite launch from the UK has touched down to begin mission preparations. The 747 is set to despatch a rocket out over the Atlantic next month to put nine spacecraft, including British-built ones, high above Earth. Virgin Orbit's jumbo, known as Cosmic Girl, will base itself at Newquay Airport in Cornwall. It will be flown by Squadron Leader Mathew "Stanny" Stannard.

Read more: Virgin jumbo arrives in Cornwall for space launch