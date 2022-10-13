The British rocket company Skyrora's first attempt to get to space has ended shortly after lift-off with the booster ditching in the sea.

The Edinburgh-headquartered company was aiming to get its Skylark L vehicle above 100km in a flight from the Langanes peninsula in Iceland.

But a technical problem saw the 11m-long rocket fall back into waters no more than 500m from the launch pad.

Skyrora is aiming to start orbital launches from Scotland next year.