Stunning meteoroid impact crater detected on Mars

Space probes have witnessed a big impact crater being formed on Mars - the largest in the Solar System ever caught in the act of excavation. A van-sized object dug out a 150m-wide bowl on the Red Planet, hurling debris up to 35km (19 miles) away. In more familiar terms, that's a crater roughly one-and-a-half times the size of London's Trafalgar Square. This 3D rendering was made from imagery acquired by a satellite above Mars.

Video courtesy: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Read more: Nasa space probes document big impacts on Mars