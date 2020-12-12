Scientists say climate change is making over half of all infectious diseases worse; and the World Health Organisation says humanity needs to "get ready" to fight against this threat to global health security.

As the planet warms, new viruses are emerging and pandemics are becoming more likely as animals and disease-carrying mosquitoes move to parts of the world they have never been found before.

Watch to see how this has happened.

Video produced by Paul Organe and Joanne Whalley