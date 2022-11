Nine satellites will become the first-ever payloads to launch to orbit from the UK. They will go up on a rocket operated by British entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit company. The mission, likely to occur sometime in the next few weeks, will be initiated from Cornwall. This video, courtesy of Virgin Orbit, shows the satellites in their dispenser boxes prior to being encapsulated and attached to the top of the rocket.

