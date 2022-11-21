How a volcanic flow moves along the seafloor

Scientists modelling January's dramatic volcanic eruption at Tonga have modelled debris flows on the Pacific seafloor. Huge volumes of rock and ash ran out across the ocean bottom surrounding the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Haʻapai seamount. This simulation shows the paths of these pyroclastic density currents, which reached tens of kilometres from the volcano.

Video courtesy of Dr Emily Lane at New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research.