Global leaders have reacted to the landmark deal struck at Egypt's COP27 summit to financially support the nations worst hit by climate change, with one saying he was "very, very excited".

Zambia's environment minister Collins Nzovu described it as a "very positive result for 1.3 billion Africans".

Poor countries had been pushing for 30 years for rich countries to help foot the bill for "loss and damage" caused by global warming.

But Frans Timmermans, the EU's climate policy chief, insisted that more should have been done to cut the emissions that cause climate change.