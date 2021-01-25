'Potentially, space is for everyone' says Esa para-astronaut

British Paralympic sprinter John McFall has been chosen as the first disabled astronaut by the European Space Agency (Esa).

He says he hopes to inspire others and show that "science is for everyone".

More than 22,000 people applied to join the Esa programme - two-and-a-half times the interest level when it last ran a competitive process in 2008.

The European Space Agency revealed its "class of 2022", including five full-time astronauts alongside McFall and British astronomer Rosemary Coogan.