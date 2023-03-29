A colossus has landed in London: A cast of what was one of the biggest animals ever to walk the Earth is now on show at the Natural History Museum. Patagotitan was a dinosaur that lived 100 million years ago in South America. Measuring some 37m (121ft) from nose to tail, the beast could have weighed up to 60 or 70 tonnes in life. This timelapse video, courtesy of the museum, shows how its staff put up the exhibit, bone by bone.

