In 2004, Jason deCaires Taylor started building the world's first underwater gallery in the wake of Hurricane Ivan.

He wanted to attract divers away from fragile coral reefs, so he submerged life-sized, human cement models in the Caribbean Sea.

Within a few days the art was covered in purple and blue sponges, orange fire coral and green algae... and was even home to a few octopuses.

