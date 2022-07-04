How Grenada's Underwater Sculpture Park was created
In 2004, Jason deCaires Taylor started building the world's first underwater gallery in the wake of Hurricane Ivan.
He wanted to attract divers away from fragile coral reefs, so he submerged life-sized, human cement models in the Caribbean Sea.
Within a few days the art was covered in purple and blue sponges, orange fire coral and green algae... and was even home to a few octopuses.
