A fish has been filmed 8,336m (27,349ft) under the surface of the ocean, the deepest a fish has ever been seen swimming.

The species - a type of snailfish of the genus Pseudoliparis - was was filmed by an autonomous "lander" dropped into the Izu-Ogasawara Trench, south of Japan.

"If someone does find a deeper fish, it's not going to be by much," said the expedition's chief scientist, Alan Jamieson.

The research expedition was part of a 10-year study on the deepest fish in the world. The other footage contained in this clip was filmed a slightly shallower depth.

