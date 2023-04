A fish has been filmed 8,336m (27,349ft) under the surface of the ocean, the deepest a fish has ever been seen swimming.

The species - a type of snailfish of the genus Pseudoliparis - was was filmed by an autonomous "lander" dropped into the Izu-Ogasawara Trench, south of Japan.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.