How Musk's SpaceX launch went...in 59 seconds

SpaceX's anticipated launch of its Starship - the most powerful space rocket ever built - was a success.

But, if you were watching you might have been confused about what happened.

There were cheers and applause over the success of the launch... but there was also an explosion.

The BBC's science correspondent Jonathan Amos breaks down how the launch went.

