John McFall is the European Space Agency’s first ever para-astronaut candidate, selected to study how feasible it is for someone with a physical disability to live and work in space.

The BBC joined John on board a parabolic flight, where he experienced weightlessness for the first time.

He’s an amputee – and wears a high-tech prosthetic leg. The flight gave him a chance to see how his prosthesis fared in this new environment.