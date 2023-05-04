Europe to benefit from new weather satellite

The first images from Europe's new weather satellite - Meteosat-12 - have just been released. The spacecraft, which sits 36,000km above the equator, was launched in December and is currently in a testing phase that will last most of this year. When Meteosat-12's data is finally released to meteorological agencies, it's expected to bring about a step change in forecasting skill. This video is a zoom-in on Europe.

Video courtesy of Eumetsat, the European Space Agency and Thales Alenia Space.