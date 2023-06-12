HotSat spacecraft to map heat loss from buildings

A novel British satellite will go into orbit later on Monday, designed to map the heat signature of buildings. The idea is to highlight those properties that are wasting energy and could benefit from better insulation. The relatively small spacecraft is called, appropriately, HotSat-1; and will be operated by the London-based start-up Satellite Vu. Its infrared sensor has been developed with funds from the UK and European space agencies.

Filmed by the BBC's Kevin Church