The Canadian mud that records humanity's impact

Crawford Lake, a small body of water in Ontario, Canada, is being put forward as the location that best records humanity's impacts on Earth. Scientists are trying to define a new geological time period to recognise the changes we've made to the planet, and Crawford is their model example.

Its sediments have captured fallout from intense fossil fuel burning, and even the plutonium from bomb tests. The muds would be symbolic of the onset of the proposed Anthropocene Epoch.

Francine McCarthy from Brock University describes the layers in a core sample taken from the lake.

Video courtesy of The Anthropocene Project