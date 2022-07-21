Atlantic orcas filmed 'learning from adults' to ram boats

A dangerous game of ramming into small boats is spreading through a population of orcas off the Spanish coast.

A French sailor captured the moment which he says shows orcas "training each other" during an encounter near Gibraltar in July.

Lou Lombardi and the rest of his crew watched as five of the animals nudged and spun his boat around for 80 minutes - hitting the rudder until it split apart.

Scientists say the targeting and ramming of small sailing boats is spreading through a population of Iberian orcas off the Spanish coast, and that at least 20 have now learned the behaviour by copying their elders.