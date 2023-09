Europe's next-generation rocket has completed its first hot-fire test on its future launch pad in French Guiana. The Ariane-6 vehicle lit its main cryogenic engine for four seconds before being shut down. The Ariane-6 is the replacement for the Ariane-5, which was the mainstay of Europe's access to space for 27 years before its retirement in July. The new rocket should make its debut flight next year.