A 'Dumbo' octopus, with ear-like fins similar to the 1940s Disney cartoon character, has been seen in a broadcast on a EV Nautilus live stream, which is exploring the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument in the north Pacific Ocean.

The octopus can live at depths of up to 7,000 metres and has been filmed by a remotely-operated Ocean Exploration Trust vehicle.

