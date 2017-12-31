Cumbernauld
A look back at the town of Cumbernauld

Sixty years on from Cumbernauld's inauguration as a new town, BBC Rewind visits to see how it has changed and hear the memories of some of the first residents.

Producer: Amber Dawson

Photograph: Alamy

