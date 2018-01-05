The drones saving lives
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The drug-carrying drones that reach far-flung places

How drones carrying medical supplies could help save lives in far-flung places.

UNICEF and the Malawian government have set up the world's first humanitarian drone-testing corridor. Charlotte Pritchard saw how it was working for BBC World Hacks.

  • 05 Jan 2018
Go to next video: The secret ring helping women protect themselves from HIV