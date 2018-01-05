Media player
The drug-carrying drones that reach far-flung places
How drones carrying medical supplies could help save lives in far-flung places.
UNICEF and the Malawian government have set up the world's first humanitarian drone-testing corridor. Charlotte Pritchard saw how it was working for BBC World Hacks.
05 Jan 2018
