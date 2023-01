In January 1997 the world's most famous woman, Diana Princess of Wales, called for an international ban on landmines.

She was visiting Angola where she caught global attention by walking through a live minefield.

Her trip is credited with boosting the campaign for a global landmine treaty signed later that year.

Paul Heslop accompanied Princess Diana during her walk across the minefield.

