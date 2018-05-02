The murder of the Russian Tsar and family

100 years on: The murder of the Russian Tsar and his family
100 years ago, the Russian Tsar Nicholas II and his entire family were killed by a firing squad.
For many years, the circumstances of their death were shrouded in mystery.
Their bones were eventually found in a swamp outside the Siberian city of Ekaterinburg where the Royal Family were held in captivity.
In 1998, they were reburied in St Petersburg.
Olga Romanoff, the great-niece of the Russian Tsar, spoke to Witness.
Olga Romanoff, the great-niece of the Russian Tsar, spoke to Witness.
