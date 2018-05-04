How to find the therapist for you

Video

Getting therapy can sometimes feel overwhelming. You might have been referred by your doctor, or you might be trawling online through the hundreds of different types of therapy that are out there.

But if you're going to talk about something very personal to you, does it matter if you trust the person listening?

This week on Like Minds, we're talking about why the relationship with your therapist matters, and how you can find someone who fits the bill.

Produced by James Stewart and India Rakusen

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.