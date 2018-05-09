Volunteers with speed guns strike back

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A movement in the UK is shifting the power of catching speeding motorists to the people.
A growing movement in the UK is shifting the power of catching speeding motorists from the police to the people.
A film by Dougal Shaw for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
You can read more about the volunteer speed detectors here or listen to this People Fixing the World podcast from BBC World Service.
-
09 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-44056676/a-movement-in-the-uk-is-shifting-the-power-of-catching-speeding-motorists-to-the-peopleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window