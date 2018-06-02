Better orgasms and no leaks: Tips for a strong pelvic floor
"I had had three kids and was a bit leaky," says Elaine Miller. Her experience is very common, so now she teaches others how to strengthen their pelvic floor muscles.

Squeeze along as she shares some exercises with a group of mums.

