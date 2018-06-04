'I'm a student, this way I get free food'
Strangers are using an app to meet up and share unwanted food, to save money and reduce food waste.

A smartphone film by Dougal Shaw for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.

You can learn more by listening to the latest People Fixing the World podcast from BBC World Service, which looks at technology to combat food waste.

