Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Better orgasms and no leaks: Tips for a strong pelvic floor
Squeeze along with Elaine Miller as she shares some exercises with a group of mums.
-
04 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-44360756/better-orgasms-and-no-leaks-tips-for-a-strong-pelvic-floorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window