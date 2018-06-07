Media player
Gadget to keep women safe wins $1m XPrize
A $1m dollar prize has been awarded to a team who have designed a gadget that triggers a secret alarm if a woman is being attacked.
We've been following the finalists in the Women's Safety XPrize competition.
A film by BBC World Hacks.
07 Jun 2018
