The Grenfell volunteer who drove 100 miles

Naeem Brisco woke up on Wednesday 14th June 2017 to news of a devastating fire at the Grenfell Tower in London. On behalf of the people of Leicester, he loaded a van full of supplies and drove to London.

The Grenfell Memorial Wall gave a focus for grieving relatives, survivors and volunteers. Hastily erected by church workers on the evening after the fire, within hours, hundreds of messages of remembrance had been left and extra boards were placed along the railings.

Over the last year Radio 4 has followed families whose lives have been affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, including those caught in the blaze and people working alongside them to provide support and help.