The Grenfell volunteer who drove 100 miles

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grenfell Tower fire: The man who drove 100 miles to volunteer
-
08 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-44415278/grenfell-tower-fire-the-man-who-drove-100-miles-to-volunteerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window