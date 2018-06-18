Media player
If a house costs too much, how about half a house instead?
Building a good-sized house can be expensive, so in some places you can move into half a house and finish it off later when you have the money.
A film by Tom Garmeson and Nick Holland for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
-
18 Jun 2018
