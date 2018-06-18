‘Prostitutes saved me from sex work’

Video

On 8th March, 2017 a fire engulfed part of the Virgen de la Asuncion children’s home on the outskirts of Guatemala City. 41 teenaged girls died.

The home was supposed to be a refuge for troubled children – orphans, those affected by abuse, or entangled in Guatemala’s burgeoning gang culture. But the story that emerged after the fire revealed a child protection crisis of epic proportions.

Suyapa Milian lived at the home for more than a year when she was a teenager. This is her story.

