‘I’m in charge, nobody can tell me what to do’

Video

For Alice Jim, $100 is almost as much as she earns in a month in her job as a housemaid in Zimbabwe.

As part of the BBC’s World Service Money & Power season we have been asking people around the world how they might use an unexpected cash windfall. The answers reveal much about who we are, where we live and the buying power of money.

So what would it mean for Alice who dreams of building a home for her family?

Directed, filmed and edited by Elise Wicker

Produced by Smita Patel

