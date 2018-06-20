Life after Mr Heroin

Video

Maurice Abbey Bey is a former drug user who now works in harm reduction, distributing condoms and clean needles on the streets of Washington DC.

Once Maurice would have spent every cent he had on drugs, but what would he do with $100 now?

As part of the BBC's World Service Money & Power season we have been asking people around the world how they might use an unexpected cash windfall. The answers reveal much about who we are and where we live.

Directed, filmed and edited by Cebo Luthuli

Produced by Smita Patel

You can hear “What would you do with $100” on the BBC World Service.