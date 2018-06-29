When the US shot down an Iranian airliner

Video

On 3 July 1988, a sophisticated US Navy warship, the USS Vincennes, shot down an Iranian civilian airliner flying over the Persian Gulf.

All 290 on board the aircraft were killed, among them 66 children.

Rudy Pahoyo was a Navy Combat Cameraman who was filming on board the USS Vincennes that day.

Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.