'I choreographed This is America, and this is my story'

Meet 23-year-old Sherrie Silver, who masterminded the dance choreography on Childish Gambino's This is America.

Sherrie talks to the BBC about coming to the UK from Rwanda, developing her interest in dance, and why Africa is still so important to her.

Will Gompertz on the artistic significance of This is America

