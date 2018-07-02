Media player
Simple steps that could help you live to 100
Naples in Florida is trying to help more of its residents live to 100 by adopting ways of life from parts of the world where people live the longest.
A film by Nick Holland for BBC World Hacks. Like, Share, Engage.
