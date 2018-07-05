Media player
The deaf protest that gripped America
In 1988 students at the world's only university for the deaf occupied the campus in protest at the board's decision to appoint a hearing president.
Gallaudet University was established in Washington DC in 1864 but it had never had a deaf president. Then 30 years ago students barricaded the campus and forced the board of trustees to take notice of their demands.
Witness speaks to Dr I King Jordan, the first ever deaf President of Gallaudet University.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
05 Jul 2018
