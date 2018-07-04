Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The truth about only children - why the stereotype is wrong
Some people think that only children can be selfish, spoiled and lonely. But are any of those stereotypes based in reality?
We find out the truth about only children.
Animation by Andrew Khatouli. Produced by Harriet Noble.
This story is from Money and Power on the BBC World Service - find more videos and programmes here.
-
04 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/stories-44701463/the-truth-about-only-children-why-the-stereotype-is-wrongRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window