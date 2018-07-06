The last conversation
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The homesick mechanic who stole a plane speaks to his wife for the last time

In 1969 Sgt Paul Meyer, a mechanic in the US Air Force stole a Hercules plane from his base in East Anglia and set off for the US. Just under two hours later, he disappeared suddenly over the English Channel. He spoke to his wife Mary Ann "Jane" Meyer from the air - this is what they said, read by actors.

  • 06 Jul 2018