Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nancy Shore describes calling 911 after being shot
After being shot in the head by a hitman at her home in Texas in 2012, Nancy Shore made this call.
Nancy spoke to Outlook on the BBC World Service. Listen to the full interview here
-
04 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window