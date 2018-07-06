'It's like a taboo...what will the neighbours say?'
Neelam and Dinesh are trying to tackle what they see as the stigma surrounding mental health in Britain's South Asian community.

Their son Akash took his own life three years ago. Now they want to get other parents talking with their children.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by mental health issues, the following organisations may be able to help.

