Choosing to have an only child: 'People were offended'
Video

Despite the myth that only children can be selfish and lonely, one-child families are becoming more common in many countries.

Harriet Noble, an only child herself, travels across Europe and asks three mothers, including her own, why they decided to stop at one.

Produced by Harriet Noble and Rob Brown

For more on this story listen to Harriet's documentary Only Not Lonely from the Money and Power season on the BBC World Service.

  • 08 Jul 2018
