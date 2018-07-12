Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The architectural masterpiece that wouldn't stand up
It took 17 years to build Sydney Opera House because the iconic roof design appeared impossible to construct.
The lead engineer, Sir Jack Zunz, describes how the architect quit, costs spiralled and locals thought it a joke but when it finally opened the world fell in love with it.
Witness: The stories of our times told by the people who were there.
-
12 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window